Fruit Crusher by Compass Genetics is an alluring mixture of fruity Floridian strains mixed against a currently unknown cross. Created by blending Florida Lemons (Florida OG x Lemon Skunk) and a Purple Skirt x LSD hybrid, Fruit Crusher’s pedigree is a complicated web of flavors and effects. Emitting a delicious limonene-forward fragrance intermixed with notes of grape and fuel, Fruit Crusher’s aroma is almost as intoxicating as its high. Enjoy this strain during the daytime for a mood-elevating buzz that is quite cerebral. However, this strain’s effects can become sleepy in higher doses.