Fruit Crusher by Compass Genetics is an alluring mixture of fruity Floridian strains mixed against a currently unknown cross. Created by blending Florida Lemons (Florida OG x Lemon Skunk) and a Purple Skirt x LSD hybrid, Fruit Crusher’s pedigree is a complicated web of flavors and effects. Emitting a delicious limonene-forward fragrance intermixed with notes of grape and fuel, Fruit Crusher’s aroma is almost as intoxicating as its high. Enjoy this strain during the daytime for a mood-elevating buzz that is quite cerebral. However, this strain’s effects can become sleepy in higher doses.

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
LSD
parent
Strain
Fruit Crusher

