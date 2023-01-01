Fruitopia
Fruitopia is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Juicy Fruit and an unknown strain. This strain is a fruity and tropical hybrid that has a sweet and sour flavor. Fruitopia is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fruitopia effects include creative, energetic, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fruitopia when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Mr Grow Guy, Fruitopia features flavors like lemon, cherry, and bubble gum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Fruitopia typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fruitopia, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
