G-Force by Flying Dutchman is a hearty G13 and Skunk/Northern Lights cross with heavy effects and a generous yield. This potent indica produces massive resinous colas that mature over a nine-week flowering cycle. The effects are extremely heavy on the limbs while still offering a potent euphoric rush that can even challenge the most seasoned cannabis enthusiast. G-Force is a perfect evening strain to shrug off stress and help mute aches and pains.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
Find G-Force nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry G-Force nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with G-Force
Hang tight. We're looking for G-Force nearby.