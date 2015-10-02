G13 Diesel from Head Seeds is a well-balanced hybrid strain that descends from G13 and East Coast Sour Diesel. Its effects distribute themselves evenly between mind and body, bringing dueling sensations of cerebral energy and physical relaxation. This indica-leaning hybrid is a perfect way to get the appetite started or for spending cozy evenings at home. True to its Diesel heritage, G13 Diesel carries a pungent fuel-like odor sweetened by notes of citrus.