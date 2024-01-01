Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Galileo Kush

Galileo Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Black Dog x Lemon Tree. named after the famed astronomer, this strain imbues consumers with creativity and focus. Galileo Kush has a distinctly earthy, tar, and sweet berry blend of flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Galileo Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


