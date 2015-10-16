ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ganesh Berry
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Ganesh Berry
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 11 reviews

Ganesh Berry

Ganesh Berry

From Zion Botanicals comes Ganesh Berry, a hybrid cannabis strain that pulls genetics from Plushberry and a Northern Indian and Afghani hybrid. In small doses, Ganesh Berry provides focused and creative effects that can be enjoyed any time of the day. Up the dose and you’ll notice considerably heavier body sensations that relax muscles and tranquilize the mind. These effects are ushered in by a fusion of sweet fruity and berry flavors.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

11

Show all

Avatar for EBzion
Member since 2014
Zion's Ganesh Berry 50% Landrace Afghanica 50% Indica Zion's Ganesh Berry is a hybrid Afghanica x with TGA's Plushberry. One of Zion Botanicals own creations. This strain has origins from North Indian and Afghanistan mountain ranges. Ganesh Berry provides the muscle relaxing properties of a true A...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for csmcaboy
Member since 2014
All time list to keep in head stash. This is that space man rocket blast into orbit ganja that is a rare treat. I've tried Zion's Ganeshberry over 2 years of multiple harvests and can say for me the effects & flavor are consistent. Head space is expansive after only a few tokes. Relaxed body until s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for stankybacon
Member since 2014
Great working strain, which surprised me. The buzz feels similar to a mellow green tea buzz. The high is phenomenal and the Plushberry is noticeable which I love. No paranoia or neuroses of any kind. Stimulates like a Sativa, but with everything you'd want from an Indica. Smell is pretty strong, f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for TuckerMcElroy
Member since 2015
This is pretty stoney stuff. The buzz in my head was mellow and the body relaxation was excellent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for guadalupe.s.1
Member since 2015
Great tasting of flower pick up at my favorite spot ARIZONA ORGANIX best price best staff and overall great feeling after a long day from work nice body high and heavy sleep feeling must go by today
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Ganesh Berry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ganesh Berry nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
North Indian
parent
Second strain parent
Plushberry
parent
Strain
Ganesh Berry

Products with Ganesh Berry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ganesh Berry nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Michael Phelps OG, White Slipper, Ganesh Berry, Cookie Wreck, and More
New Strains Alert: Michael Phelps OG, White Slipper, Ganesh Berry, Cookie Wreck, and More