Garlic Drip
Garlic Drip effects are mostly calming.
Garlic Drip potency is higher THC than average.
Garlic Drip is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GSC and Chemdawg. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, euphoric, and giggly. Garlic Drip has 33% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Garlic Drip, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Garlic Drip weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Garlic Drip products near you
Similar to Garlic Drip near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—