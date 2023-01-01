Gas Basket
Gas Basket is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Bakers Dozen. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gas Basket was bred by Exotic Genetix in 2022 and selected by LUVLI in 2022/23. Gas Basket is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Basket effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Basket when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Gas Basket features flavors like vanilla, berry, and yogurt. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gas Basket typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gas Basket is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Basket, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
