stock photo similar to Gas Stank
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Gas Stank

aka Gas Stank #4

Gas Stank is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between All Gas OG and TKM10. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gas Stank is an incredibly potent and loud strain that will reach out and smack the smoker when the jar is first opened. The pungent aromas of diesel gas mixed with earth and lemony pine are unmistakable. The high comes on quickly with a mellow warmth that quickly spreads through the body leaving one’s mind totally carefree and at ease. Gas Stank is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Stank effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Stank when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Mohave Cannabis Co., Gas Stank features flavors like vanilla, berry, and yogurt. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gas Stank typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gas Stank is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Stank, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gas Stank

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gas Stank products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gas Stank near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight