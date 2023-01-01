stock photo similar to Gaschata
HybridTHC 22.8%CBD

Gaschata

aka Gas-Chata

Gaschata is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Horchata and Grape Gasoline. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Gaschata is 22.8% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Good Day Farm, the average price of Gaschata typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gaschata’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gaschata, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

