Gaschata
aka Gas-Chata
Gaschata is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Horchata and Grape Gasoline. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Gaschata is 22.8% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Good Day Farm, the average price of Gaschata typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gaschata’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gaschata, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
