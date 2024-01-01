stock photo similar to Gelonoidz
Hybrid

Gelonoidz

Gelonoidz is a cannabis strain from Terphogz, the popularizer of Original Z. Gelonoidz comes from Gelonade x The Original Z and is a 60% indica hybrid. It's green bud with syrupy citrus and tropical candy flavor that yields a high amount of flower and moderate amount of hash. Gelonoidz grows well indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 60 days. Leave a review of your experience with Gelonoidz.

