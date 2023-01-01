Glitter Box
Glitter Box is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grandpa's Breath and Do-Si-Dos. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Glitter Box is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Glitter Box features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Glitter Box typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Glitter Box’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glitter Box, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
