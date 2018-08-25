ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by The Farm Genetics, Goat Head is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Golden Goat, a fast-acting euphoric hybrid, with Headband, known for its relaxing qualities. The result is a loopy strain with uplifting and energizing effects, recommended for nights out dancing or seeing live music. It takes on the aroma and flavor of Golden Goat, which is known for being sweet, sour, spicy and fruity, as well as a hint of Headband’s funky aroma. You can expect buds to be fluorescent green, drenched in trichomes, and coated in orange hairs.

 

Avatar for Verediano
Member since 2017
Really good strain. Dense buds and strong smell. Great high experience!!! Totally recommend!!!
EuphoricRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ct0901
Member since 2017
just looked it up and boy it looks fine it has vary nice smell very recommend 👍👍👏👋👏👋
ArousedEnergeticGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for rollerderbydad
Member since 2019
Nice mix of a head and body high. Doesn’t make me sleepy, but also doesn’t have my mind running a million miles an hour. Keeps you nice and level headed to be able to get thru the day in a perfect haze. Smells and tastes great too.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyTingly
First strain parent
Golden Goat
Headband
