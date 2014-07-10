ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  God's Treat
Indica

4.2 13 reviews

God's Treat

aka God's Dutch Treat

God's Treat

God's Treat, bred from the holy matrimony of Dutch Treat and God Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid from Jordan of the Islands Seeds. A fusion of candy and floral notes emanate from the crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. Despite strong indica genetics, God's Treat provides a mellow and uplifting experience suitable for either day or nighttime enjoyment. The surprisingly gentle cerebral effects make this strain a great choice for patients needing potent relief, but not sedation, throughout the day. The tall conic flowers surrounded by thin sativa-like leaves grow best with multi-branch cultivation in either indoor or outdoor gardens. Growers flock to God's Treat for its resistance to mold and short flowering time of just 6 to 7 weeks.

Lineage

God Bud
Dutch Treat
God's Treat

