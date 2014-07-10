God’s Treat, bred from the holy matrimony of Dutch Treat and God Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid from Jordan of the Islands Seeds. A fusion of candy and floral notes emanate from the crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. Despite strong indica genetics, God’s Treat provides a mellow and uplifting experience suitable for either day or nighttime enjoyment. The surprisingly gentle cerebral effects make this strain a great choice for patients needing potent relief, but not sedation, throughout the day. The tall conic flowers surrounded by thin sativa-like leaves grow best with multi-branch cultivation in either indoor or outdoor gardens. Growers flock to God’s Treat for its resistance to mold and short flowering time of just 6 to 7 weeks.
