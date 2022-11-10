Golden Cobra
Golden Cobra effects are mostly energizing.
Golden Cobra potency is higher THC than average.
Golden Cobra is a Sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Kush and Tangie. Bred by DNA Generics, Golden Cobra is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Golden Cobra effects make them feel euphoric, aroused, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Golden Cobra when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Golden Cobra features an aroma and flavor profile of floral, cheesy, and woodsy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Cobra, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Golden Cobra sensations
Golden Cobra helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
