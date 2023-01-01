stock photo similar to Gorilla Banana
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Gorilla Banana

aka Banana Gorilla

Gorilla Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Banana Punch. This strain is 14% sativa and 86% indica. Gorilla Banana is a creation of BSF Seeds, a breeder that specializes in producing high-quality and potent strains. Gorilla Banana is 22-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a powerful and relaxing high. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Banana effects include feeling euphoric, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by BSF Seeds, Gorilla Banana features flavors like sweet, tropical, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a musky and earthy aroma. The average price of Gorilla Banana typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gorilla Banana is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and dark green buds that are covered with orange hairs and white trichomes. The smell of this strain is pungent and skunky, with hints of banana and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gorilla Banana

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gorilla Banana products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gorilla Banana near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight