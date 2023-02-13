Gorilla Berries effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Berries potency is higher THC than average.
Gorilla Berries is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, talkative, and sleepy. Gorilla Berries has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gorilla Berries, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gorilla Berries
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gorilla Berries strain effects
Gorilla Berries strain flavors
Gorilla Berries strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gorilla Berries products near you
Similar to Gorilla Berries near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—