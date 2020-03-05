ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gorilla Blue
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Gorilla Blue

Hybrid

4.6 11 reviews

Gorilla Blue

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 14 products tested with lab partners

Gorilla Blue
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Two famous strains come together to create this high potency cultivar that will take you to flavor town. Coming from Advanced Seeds, Gorilla Blue crosses Original Glue with DJ Short’s Blueberry, offering smooth effects that keep you relaxed, but not overly stoned. The flavor and aroma profile lean toward the blueberry side of the spectrum, offering a sweet berry and anise terpene profile.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

11

Show all

Avatar for PsyTom
Member since 2019
One of the most delicious flavors I've tasted in cannabis flowers.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
write a review

Find Gorilla Blue nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gorilla Blue nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Products with Gorilla Blue

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Gorilla Blue nearby.

Most popular in