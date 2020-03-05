- Peppery
- Citrus
- Hoppy
Two famous strains come together to create this high potency cultivar that will take you to flavor town. Coming from Advanced Seeds, Gorilla Blue crosses Original Glue with DJ Short’s Blueberry, offering smooth effects that keep you relaxed, but not overly stoned. The flavor and aroma profile lean toward the blueberry side of the spectrum, offering a sweet berry and anise terpene profile.
