  3. Gorilla Breath
Hybrid

4.4 12 reviews

Gorilla Breath

Gorilla Breath

Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Gorilla Breath crosses Original Glue with OGKB to get a hybrid with a high resin production and a strong OG aroma. With a delicious flavor profile including notes of pine, fuel, chocolate, and diesel, you’ll surely want to try this strain.

Lineage

OGKB
Original Glue
Gorilla Breath

