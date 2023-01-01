stock photo similar to Tokyo Sunset
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Tokyo Sunset

Tokyo Sunset is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Breath and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tokyo Sunset is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Tokyo Sunset typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tokyo Sunset’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tokyo Sunset, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Tokyo Sunset

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Tokyo Sunset products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Tokyo Sunset near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight