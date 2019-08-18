ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Dungeon Vault Genetics, Gorilla Grapes is a cross of Original Glue and Vino OG. It is a THC-dominant hybrid with a sweet grape flavor and diesel undertones. Medium-sized buds are olive-colored with deep purple and red hues, all covered with a sticky layer of white trichomes.

 

Relaxed 50%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 38%
Uplifted 27%
Focused 25%
Stress 33%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 19%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 2%

Lineage

Strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Gorilla Grapes

