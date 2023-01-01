Gorilla Nut #9
Gorilla Nut #9 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Gelato #33. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gorilla Nut #9 is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Gorilla Nut #9 typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Gorilla Nut #9’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Nut #9, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gorilla Nut #9Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gorilla Nut #9 products near you
Similar to Gorilla Nut #9 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—