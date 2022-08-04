Buy Gorilla OG weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gorilla OG products near you
Gorilla OG sensations
Gorilla OG helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Hypertension
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Gorilla OG near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—