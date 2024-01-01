stock photo similar to Gorilla Fingers
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Gorilla Fingers

Gorilla Fingers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla OG and Gorilla Grips. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gorilla Fingers is a rare and potent strain that combines the best of both parents, resulting in a sticky, resinous, and flavorful bud. Gorilla Fingers is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Fingers effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Fingers when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by unknown breeders, Gorilla Fingers features flavors like blueberry, grape, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to the sedative and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Gorilla Fingers typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gorilla Fingers is a hard-hitting strain that can deliver a couch-locking high that lasts for hours. Gorilla Fingers is best enjoyed in the evening or at night, as it can induce heavy eyelids and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Fingers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gorilla Fingers

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gorilla Fingers products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gorilla Fingers near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.