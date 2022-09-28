Gorilla Punch
Gorilla Punch effects are mostly energizing.
Gorilla Punch potency is higher THC than average.
Gorilla Puch is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing GG4 and Clementine. Smoking this strain will boost your mood while relieving unwanted stress. Gorilla Punch has a fresh flavor profile that is floral and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and pain.
Gorilla Punch sensations
Gorilla Punch helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
