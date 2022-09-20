Gorilla Cheese
aka Gorilla'd Cheese
Gorilla Cheese effects are mostly energizing.
Gorilla'd Cheese is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain by Rev Genetics made by crossing Gorilla Glue with Clementine. This strain tastes cheesy and earthy. Smoking Gorilla'd Cheese will leave you feeling happy and elevated. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms related to lack of appetite, insomnia and stress.
Gorilla Cheese sensations
Gorilla Cheese helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
