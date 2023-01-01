stock photo similar to GP20
HybridTHC 20%CBD

GP20

GP20 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Granddaddy Purple and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. GP20 is known for its moderately high THC content, typically reaching around 18-22%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, GP20 features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of GP20 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about GP20's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed GP20, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

