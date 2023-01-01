Grandmommy Purple
aka Grandmommy Purp, Grandma Purp, Grand Mommy Purp
Grandmommy Purple is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown strains. This strain is one of the most potent new strains from Herbies Seeds. Grandmommy Purple has a purple smoke that will put you straight to sleep in one hit like an old-fashioned bedtime story. Grandmommy Purple is 33% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grandmommy Purple effects include sleepy, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grandmommy Purple when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, stress, and pain. This strain is a rare and limited edition offering from Herbies Seeds, a brand that specializes in potent and stable genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grandmommy Purple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
