Grape Drink is a sweet cross of familiar genetics. Kimbo Kush x Grape God offer their best attributes to this indica, expressing themselves as large spear-shaped colas from Kimbo Kush and the intoxicatingly sweet aroma of Grape God. While Grape Drink’s sweet candy flavor is enough to win over consumers from coast to coast, its luscious body effects and reflective mental state make it a must-have. Enjoy Grape Drink in small doses for a manageable all-day indica, but continue to consume this heady cut and anticipate heavy body effects that lead toward rest and relaxation.