Grape Galena
Grape Galena is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parents. This strain is a captivating and rare strain that boasts a remarkable set of characteristics. Grape Galena is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Galena effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Galena when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Candre Cannabis (Tommy’s Craft Cannabis), Grape Galena features flavors like grape, berry, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Grape Galena typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a silvery and dense strain that resembles moon rocks with its icy trichomes. Grape Galena is part of the Native Series by Abstrax Tech, a collection of distinctive favorites rigorously researched, tested, and brought down to earth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Galena, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
