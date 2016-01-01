ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Grape Inferno
Indica

4.6 34 reviews

Grape Inferno

Grape Inferno

Grape Inferno is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain bred by NorStar Genetics and propagated by Subcool's The Dank. A cross between Nepali OG and Querkle, Grape Inferno inherits a dense bud structure and a sweet grape aroma from which this strain gets its name. With flavorful undertones of hash and berries, Grape Inferno delivers a meditative and calming high that lets the body relax while the mind wanders. Its buds bloom in a colorful show of lavender, pink, red, and green.

Effects

23 people reported 221 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 47%
Euphoric 39%
Creative 26%
Pain 52%
Stress 52%
Insomnia 47%
Anxiety 39%
Depression 34%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

34

Avatar for redtide420
Member since 2015
These are dense buds covered with an insane amount of trichomes. The nepali og gives a nice hashy flavor and adds a more euphoric, cerebral high than the querkle alone. She is easy to grow and trains well in small spaces. Overall, a delicious cross between an og and purps that packs a punch.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for SoCalGreenLiving
Member since 2016
Super mellow and euphoric with deep thoughs. It can be a heavey hitter couch lock type lay you down to sleep give you dreams kind of high if you smoke enough bowls. The taste on inhale is a grape explosion and on exhale hashey and earthy. One of my all time favorites!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CamSiebenmark93
Member since 2015
Definitely a good body/head high before bed. I could taste the berry/grape flavor instantly.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for BlackjackScout2
Member since 2016
Helps with chronic pain and the anxiety and the insomnia that goes with it. Very good!
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for HotelCoralEssex
Member since 2014
Definitely a solid indica, but what I love most about it is its taste! I've had a number of "berry" tasting strains, but this one, when packed into a cape or magic flight box, tastes amazing! It's not the strongest strain out there, but it definitely gets the job done.
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Querkle
parent
Strain
Grape Inferno

Products with Grape Inferno

Most popular in