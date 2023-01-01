Grapes Of Wrath
Grapes Of Wrath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato. This strain has a grape flavor with a graham cracker finish that resembles a delicious dessert. Grapes Of Wrath is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grapes Of Wrath effects include euphoria, gigglyness, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grapes Of Wrath when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Wonderbrett, Grapes Of Wrath features flavors like grape, nutty, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Grapes Of Wrath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Grapes Of Wrath might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapes Of Wrath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
