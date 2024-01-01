Green Glizzy
aka Verde Vienna
Green Glizzy, aka Verde Vienna, is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Molasses Grasses from a cross of (Bubba Kush x Blockhead) x Kosher Dawg. It has strong kush vibes, with herbal, gas, and fruity notes. Green Glizzy offers an intense, giggle-inducing effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Green Glizzy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
