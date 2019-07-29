ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kosher Dawg
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Kosher Dawg

Hybrid

4.7 9 reviews

Kosher Dawg

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

Kosher Dawg
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg, a.k.a. Hebrew National, is a cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields, Kosher Dawg is a loud strain—expect an exceptional taste with gassy, piney, and earthy flavors that coat your senses as you exhale thick smoke. Kosher Dawg may put you in a sedated state of bliss for hours on end before putting you gently to bed.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

9

Show all

Avatar for Peachez718
Member since 2018
This is some good shit smokes light and heavy depending on how you roll it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Catdaddyyy
Member since 2018
Very calming, helps with appetite a LOT. If you are looking to lose weight, look elsewhere, because this does anything but suppress the appetite, and I am a seasoned smoker. Everything feels like magick and I am about to play video games, which will transport me to 2011. This weed is a time machine ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Jay_haze
Member since 2019
One of the best I have smoked lovely body stone . But uplifting and very buzzy Would recommend if u like a good night in.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for JasonMcFall
Member since 2019
It's very good for anxiety, headaches and stress.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for LeftBased
Member since 2020
Strong cerebral effects, strong body effects. Great taste, strong aroma, very loud. Great smooth smoke, Great smooth vape. Would vape this strain for it's great terpene content. Have alot of relief for aches and pain and bone pain. Great for stress, pain relief. Would recommend. A nice version of an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Kosher Dawg nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kosher Dawg nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Stardawg
parent
Strain
Kosher Dawg

Products with Kosher Dawg

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kosher Dawg nearby.

Most popular in