We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

3.7 35 reviews

Green Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 35 reviews

Green Haze

Green Haze by A.C.E. Seeds is another version of their sativa Oldtimers Haze and takes after her Thai and South Indian ancestry. Like its Haze parentage, Green Haze is also upbeat and verging on psychedelic for some. This sativa plant is truly for someone who loves growing as it can take a full 16-20 weeks to flower. Green Haze grows tall and is a lookalike of Purple Haze except for, of course, the color. The flowers will have a woody smell mixed with fruit. Green Haze has a high potency and is good for tackling pain, though it may also inspire some serious snacking.

Effects

24 people reported 215 effects
Focused 62%
Happy 62%
Uplifted 62%
Euphoric 54%
Talkative 50%
Stress 41%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 20%
Dry eyes 37%
Dry mouth 33%
Anxious 12%
Headache 12%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

35

Avatar for Halfbl8d
Member since 2015
Great for the price. I swear I saw a tree with a nose.
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for Eric420
Member since 2013
Great Strain for anxiety, make u feel really up and euphoric great for focusing and just taking on the day
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for johnifye
Member since 2014
I just picked up some of this last night and this was my first time trying it. Let me start off by saying it was fantastic. I threw it into the gravity bong and the hit was so smooth and deep. The taste was phenomenal. Not even a minute later, this high, that infiltrated my mind and sank me into thi...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for JakeGatsby
Member since 2014
light and airy, relieves some pains but best enjoyed during the day
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for secretsquirrel420
Member since 2014
Taking a quick look at it I wasn't super impressed, but after hot knifing a hit, I really liked it,, Its way better than I expected!! Smoking it out of a glass is just as enjoyable, and my Peep's are digging it as well!! It has a great head high, and I was able to focus, & function totally stress, &...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Photos

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Green Haze
Strain child
Tutti Frutti
child

Products with Green Haze

Most popular in