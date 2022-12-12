Gridlock
Gridlock potency is higher THC than average.
Gridlock is another name for the popular indica marijuana strain known as Granddaddy Purple. Although the name appears distinctly different, Gridlock has the same lineage, terpene profile, and effects you would expect from Granddaddy Purple.
