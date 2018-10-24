Guard Dawg is an indica-dominant phenotype bred by RedEyed Genetics. This flower’s genetic parentage is a combination of Abusive OG and TreStardawg. The plant smells of its OG heritage with overtones of caramel and coffee bean. But watch out! This strain packs a wallop and is recommended for nighttime use only.
Strain spotlight
