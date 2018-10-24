ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Guard Dawg
Indica

4.2 18 reviews

Guard Dawg

Guard Dawg

Guard Dawg is an indica-dominant phenotype bred by RedEyed Genetics. This flower’s genetic parentage is a combination of Abusive OG and TreStardawg. The plant smells of its OG heritage with overtones of caramel and coffee bean. But watch out! This strain packs a wallop and is recommended for nighttime use only.     

Avatar for jevjake777
Member since 2018
Where: Puerto Rico Price: 10/g Guard dawg has become one of my go to meds for aiding in sleeping well. Mellow. Relaxing. Sleepy.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for temwoo
Member since 2017
Guard Dawg (F4) was the first strain I grew, and I wish I had more seeds. I got the seeds from a free seed exchange in DC and from seed to smokeable weed was about 16-18 weeks with curing included. My one plant produced about a half oz and funked up my entire studio apartment with its smell of mus...
GigglySleepyUplifted
Avatar for darkstriker
Member since 2017
Really good indica and perfect to smoke before sleeping!! The aftertaste was really sweet and not too harsh on the throat!! Recommended in Bong/Bowl... Enjoy the smoke!!!!!!!!!
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for luisangel87
Member since 2017
Very relaxing strain. perfect for people who suffer from insomnia and anxiety. Highly recommended!!!
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for RyanHampton87513
Member since 2016
smoked some Guard Dawg Concentrate it was delicious and mellow with a sweet undertone and a earthy exhale.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Abusive OG
Guard Dawg

