HybridTHC 18%CBD

Guava Berry

Guava Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and Chemdog. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Guava Berry is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Philosopher Seeds , the average price of Guava Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Guava Berry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava Berry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



