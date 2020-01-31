Gunslinger was created by Greenpoint Seeds by crossing Starfighter and Stardawg, two potent powerhouses. This indica-dominant hybrid has dark purple buds with light green accents that shoot its bag appeal through the roof. The aroma is diverse depending on the phenotype, with some plants exuding creamy, cherry, and gummy candy fragrances, and others leaning toward diesel, skunk, and petrol.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
Find Gunslinger nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gunslinger nearby.
Lineage
Products with Gunslinger
Hang tight. We're looking for Gunslinger nearby.