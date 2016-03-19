- Peppery
- Herbal
- Citrus
Washington State breeders Exotic Genetix crossed two of their own strains to create Gutbuster, a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that offers the mellowing effects that indica fans love. Combining the blackberry flavors of Kimbo Kush with the vanilla ice cream and chocolate chip cookie flavors of Cookies and Cream makes Gutbuster a truly memorable strain.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
16
Find Gutbuster nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gutbuster nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Gutbuster
Hang tight. We're looking for Gutbuster nearby.