Indica

4.7 16 reviews

Gutbuster

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

Gutbuster
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Washington State breeders Exotic Genetix crossed two of their own strains to create Gutbuster, a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that offers the mellowing effects that indica fans love. Combining the blackberry flavors of Kimbo Kush with the vanilla ice cream and chocolate chip cookie flavors of Cookies and Cream makes Gutbuster a truly memorable strain. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Kimbo Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Cookies and Cream
parent
Strain
Gutbuster

