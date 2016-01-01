ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Haleigh’s Hope
Hybrid

4.9 38 reviews

Haleigh’s Hope

Haleigh’s Hope

Haleigh’s Hope is a high-CBD strain from Colorado named after a 4-year old with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Her conditions were treated with an oil derived from this strain, which exhibits a CBD:THC ratio of 24:1. This low-THC, high-CBD cannabinoid profile was finally achieved after four years of crossing and selecting from hundreds of different phenotypes.

