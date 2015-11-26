Voted Strain of the Year by High Times in 2006, Hashberry has a classic indica flavor with hashish undertones. Its thick stems are necessary to support the heavy buds, providing a classic aroma and flavor of mint or pepper. The effects begin swiftly and slowly plateau to the "mellow" phase. Toward the end, a body sensation begins but leaves the consumer still social and active.
