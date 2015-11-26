ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Hashberry
Indica

4.3 107 reviews

Hashberry

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 107 reviews

Hashberry

Voted Strain of the Year by High Times in 2006, Hashberry has a classic indica flavor with hashish undertones. Its thick stems are necessary to support the heavy buds, providing a classic aroma and flavor of mint or pepper. The effects begin swiftly and slowly plateau to the "mellow" phase. Toward the end, a body sensation begins but leaves the consumer still social and active.

Effects

78 people reported 579 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 48%
Hungry 32%
Sleepy 32%
Stress 43%
Pain 39%
Insomnia 29%
Anxiety 21%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

107

Lineage

Strain parent
North Indian
parent
Strain
Hashberry
Strain child
Fruitylicious
child

