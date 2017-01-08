Hawaiian Diesel is the tropical mix of an Aloha State native strain with Sour Diesel. A true sativa, this strain will have energetic effects that are good for socializing. Hawaiian Diesel plants flower between 8 and 10 weeks and grow best indoors. Flowers will have a fresh citrus and pine aroma and a sweet tropical fruit flavor.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
32
pyroactive32
ogcheek10
CedmanJS
DarkKnight0420
satanchan
Find Hawaiian Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hawaiian Diesel nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Hawaiian Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for Hawaiian Diesel nearby.