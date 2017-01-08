ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Hawaiian Diesel
Sativa

4.4 32 reviews

Hawaiian Diesel is the tropical mix of an Aloha State native strain with Sour Diesel. A true sativa, this strain will have energetic effects that are good for socializing. Hawaiian Diesel plants flower between 8 and 10 weeks and grow best indoors. Flowers will have a fresh citrus and pine aroma and a sweet tropical fruit flavor.

Effects

Happy 71%
Relaxed 67%
Energetic 53%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 50%
Stress 28%
Insomnia 10%
Lack of appetite 10%
Pain 10%
Depression 7%
Dry mouth 25%
Anxious 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

32

Avatar for pyroactive32
Member since 2017
This strain is very interesting. I'm sure it works for other people in different ways, but here is how it works for me. As far as the strain attributes, I would definitely agree on it making me feel happy and uplifted, but I don’t necessarily feel very energetic. Euphoric? I might call it somethin...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ogcheek10
Member since 2014
Hawaiian diesel taste so good and it gets your higher than a kite, made me hella hungry but I enjoyed the high but after two hours I was knocked out
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CedmanJS
Member since 2017
Sheer happiness and an absolute CREEPER. Also known as "Sour Hawaiin" here on the West Coast High doesn't truly kicks in until 45 minutes later. The first few puffs feel like a blast off into hyperspace; everything looks so vibrant and vivid which kinda reminds me alot of Strawberry Cough (another S...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for DarkKnight0420
Member since 2015
this strain smells phenomenal and the other review is correct it does make you wanna pass out. A really mellow high very relaxing nice way to end the day
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for satanchan
Member since 2014
Delicious and uplifting, however can make you sleepy very suddenly.
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Most popular in