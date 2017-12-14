ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hawaiian Trinity by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing the legendary Kona Gold and Trinity. It has a unique terpene profile that smells like burnt rubber tires, tropically flavored taffy, and a hint of unnamable funkiness. This odd aroma gives way to tropical and earthy flavors that linger on the tongue well after exhale. Hawaiian Trinity sprouts large frosty colas and tends to offer consumers an intense physical rush that mellows out into a deeply sedating body high.  

Lineage

Kona Gold
Kona Gold
parent
Second strain parent
Trinity
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Trinity

