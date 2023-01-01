Head Dog
Head Dog is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Headband with Guinness. This strain features floral aromas and skunky sweet flavors. In small doses, this strain’s welcoming high will put you into a state of energetic euphoria – when smoked in large doses, it will quickly put you into a state of sedation.
