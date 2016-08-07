Head Trip is an indica-dominant cross of Chocolate Trip (Katsu cut) and Snow Lotus bred by Bodhi Seeds. It produces relaxing body effects and a somewhat psychedelic cerebral experience that reveals where Head Trip gets its name. The aroma is an earthy mix of chocolate and coffee that offer flavorful relief from anxiety and depression.
