Hybrid

4.2 28 reviews

Head Trip

Head Trip

Head Trip is an indica-dominant cross of Chocolate Trip (Katsu cut) and Snow Lotus bred by Bodhi Seeds. It produces relaxing body effects and a somewhat psychedelic cerebral experience that reveals where Head Trip gets its name. The aroma is an earthy mix of chocolate and coffee that offer flavorful relief from anxiety and depression.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

28

Lineage

Strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Strain
Head Trip

