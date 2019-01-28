ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Heavenly OG
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Heavenly OG
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 6 reviews

Heavenly OG

Heavenly OG

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Heavenly OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Face Off OG Bx1, resulting in a celebration of all things OG. Noted for its uplifting high, this is a great strain for a day in the mountains. Flavors are crisp and true to classic OG notes, while some phenos will produce a more flavorful smoke.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for CaptainQuazar
Member since 2018
Heavenly OG from Ilera is a nice during the day blend. Very nice looking buds produced a mellow euphoric buzz without being edgy. Carried me thru the day. Pairs well with High School of the Dead.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for anp5019
Member since 2018
A strong Indica that leaves you celebrating all things.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for LiveInTheMoment
Member since 2018
A very smooth woodsy flavor that reminds me of evening campfires in the summer. Great for pain, anxiety, & stress relief. Also creates a sense of calm bliss, focus, & interest in whatever I’m working on or watching. Wouldn’t say it’s ‘motivating’ but I haven’t felt couch-locked either. Only bummer i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Arhull
Member since 2019
Great for pain and very relaxing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Alpharion
Member since 2019
Great body feel. Ive been looking for a strain to help with my arthritis and this seems to be doing the trick.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Heavenly OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Heavenly OG nearby.

Products with Heavenly OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Heavenly OG nearby.

Most popular in