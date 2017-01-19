ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Heavy Duty Fruity
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Heavy Duty Fruity

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 80 reviews

Heavy Duty Fruity

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 80 reviews

Heavy Duty Fruity

Heavy Duty Fruity seems to have everything going for it: high yields, yummy flavor, and potency. T. H. Seeds bred this West Coast native from local (and locally named) favorites Killing Garberville, Seattle Big Bud, and Mendocino Hash Plant to create a multi-faceted strain. Heavy Duty Fruity gives off a sweet smell, and has big buds and high yields. Plants usually flower between 8 and 9 weeks, and effects range from psychedelic and spacey to mellow relaxation.

Effects

Show all

57 people reported 405 effects
Euphoric 42%
Happy 42%
Uplifted 40%
Relaxed 38%
Energetic 29%
Stress 35%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 3%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

80

write a review

Find Heavy Duty Fruity nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Heavy Duty Fruity nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Strain
Heavy Duty Fruity

Products with Heavy Duty Fruity

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Heavy Duty Fruity nearby.

Most popular in