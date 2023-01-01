stock photo similar to Pink Sprite
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Pink Sprite

Pink Sprite is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Haze and Heavy Duty Fruity. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Pink Sprite is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Pink Sprite typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pink Sprite’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Sprite, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

