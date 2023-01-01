Helen Back
Helen Back is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by the Swamp Boys. This strain is made by crossing Animal Cookies with Georgia Pine. Helen Back is noted for its gassy licorice terpene profile. The high from this strain is blanketing and intense, leaving users in a blissful state for hours to come.
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
